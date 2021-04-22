Citing Kumbh Mela, Uttarakhand HC Asks State Govt To Issue SOPs For Char Dham Yatra

Amid a raging second wave of COVID-19, the Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Char Dham Yatra in the wake of rising number of cases. The High Court has remarked that the Char Dham Yatra 'cannot be allowed to turn into another Kumbh'. A bench comprising of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma made the observation during a virtual hearing of the PILs related to the Uttarakhand government's handling of the pandemic.

The yatra will commence from May 14.The Kumbh Mela attracted over 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two 'Shahi Snans'. Attendees were seen without masks and avoid social distancing.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand HC has directed the state government to ramp up its measures by deploying mobile vans in interior regions and increasing the number of COVID-19 hospitals across the state. In addition, it has also asked the state government to supply enough PPE kits and other safety equipments to the healthcare workers. The High Court has also asked the state government to seek assistance from central agencies and build temporary hospitals and admit people who have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The court also opined that government hospitals should be equipped with CT Scan machines and 25 per cent of beds should be reserved for people holding BPL cards. Moreover, it has also enquired about availability of vaccines and Remdesivir injections in the state. In order to ensure easy access, the court has asked the state government to publish information pertaining to hospitals and vaccination centres online. Ahead of the next hearing on May 10, the HC has also directed Health and Finance Secretary Amit Negi to file a detailed report on all the mentioned issues.

With PTI Inputs

Image Credits: PTI/Twitter- @TIRATHSRAWAT

