Citizens Also Need To Take Responsibility To Turn India Into Sporting Nation: Kiren Rijiju

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for giving the required push to the sports in the country leading to the country witnessing a "quantum jump" in overall Indian sports.

During the AFC Asian Cup 2027 bid announcement programme in New Delhi, Patel said, "Of late, we have seen a major change in the approach from the Ministry (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports). Our Prime Minister himself has been an avid sports enthusiast, he has given a lot of focus on sports. Besides that, the lack of enthusiasm towards sports has largely been corrected by Rijiju. Indian sports have seen a quantum jump in recent years."

Kiren Rijiju was also present on the occasion. He assured full support of the government to India's bid at hosting AFC Asian Cup in 2027.

"Our Prime Minister Modi is a sports-loving person and the 'Khelo India' initiative, under his leadership, has seen great success throughout the country. In Asia, it (AFC Asian Cup) is the most prestigious tournament. It's a well-thought-of decision and from the government side, I assure him that we will give full support," Rijiju said while adding that he has personally supported any kind of initiative which will boost a particular sport in the country.

"This is going to be one defining moment for India and we'll be an apt candidate to host the AFC Asian Cup which is very critical. That's why I have come personally to extend the full support of the government. It will give the nation the confidence that the government is backing the bid."

Rijiju urges citizens to promote sports

While calling up the citizens of the country to actively promote sports, Rijiju said that it is not only the government's responsibility but also the citizens to take responsibility to take India to greater heights in sports. He said, "Citizens play a big role in making an event successful and India is no different."

"You need to understand that the Government has its own limitations. We need to involve the citizens. If they participate, success will follow. We have seen people filling up the stadiums during the U-17 World Cup in 2017. If we don't give due space and recognition to the athletes, they don't become superstars. We need to do that," he added.

Apart from India, Saudi Arabia, IR Iran, and Qatar have also submitted their bids for hosting the AFC Asian Cup. Patel expects a fierce competition over the hosting bidding, however, he has opined India is no less.

"Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Saudi Arabia have also world-class infrastructures. But, we don't consider ourselves less formidable against them. We are looking at it aggressively, positively as we truly believe that it's possible. The government does get involved when major tournaments are to be hosted. I'm happy that Rijiju has joined us today to give credibility to the bid that India is putting forward. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, India is definitely growing globally," the AIFF President, who also is an integral member of the FIFA Finance Committee, mentioned.

"The Sports ministry has paid great interest to sports infrastructures. After the FIFA U-17 World Cup, we have quite a few facilities in the FIFA and AFC standards. We have floodlit stadiums even in tier-II cities. That's a major change thanks to the sports ministry. Rijiju has offered all the federations to use the SAI facilities, earlier it was not the case. The entire Indian Super League is being staged in Goa. I-League will be hosted in Kolkata. Moreover, every team is using top-class training facilities," he asserted.

(With ANI inputs. Image: PTI)

