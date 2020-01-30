The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Citizens Hold Anti-CAA & NRC Protest In Ludhiana; 'Azadi' Slogans Raised

General News

Another protest against CAA and NRC has taken place, this time in Ludhiana, where slogans of Azadi were raised

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Another protest against CAA and NRC has taken place, this time in Ludhiana, where slogans of Azadi were raised. Protests have been held in several parts of the country where people are trying to compel the Centre to revoke the CAA alleging that the law will lead to the detention of Muslims, despite the Centre's repeated assurances that no Indian will be detained due to the CAA as the law is about granting citizenship to persecuted minority refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and not about snatching citizenship from any Indian.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'WON'T LET DELHI BECOME SYRIA'
TIBET DOUBTS CHINA OVER DALAI LAMA
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
TRUMP LASHES OUT AT BOLTON
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA