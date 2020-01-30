Citizens Hold Anti-CAA & NRC Protest In Ludhiana; 'Azadi' Slogans Raised

Another protest against CAA and NRC has taken place, this time in Ludhiana, where slogans of Azadi were raised. Protests have been held in several parts of the country where people are trying to compel the Centre to revoke the CAA alleging that the law will lead to the detention of Muslims, despite the Centre's repeated assurances that no Indian will be detained due to the CAA as the law is about granting citizenship to persecuted minority refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and not about snatching citizenship from any Indian.