'Citizens Have Trust In PM Modi, Says Pradipsinh Vaghela As BJP Close To Wining Gujarat

As the saffron party is heading toward a sweeping win in Gujarat, BJP Gujarat General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela exuded confidence in BJP's victory in the state and avered that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will end with zero seats in the state. Notably, BJP is ahead in 155 seats whereas Congress is a distant second with 17 seats. AAP is ahead in 6 seats.

'Citizens of Gujarat have trust in PM Modi and BJP': Pradipsinh Vaghela

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Gujarat BJP General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela avered, "BJP is leading in the Gujarat election and will emerge victorious. Citizens of Gujarat have trust in PM Modi and BJP. They have broken all records till now." He further thanked the citizens of Gujarat for giving votes to BJP.

Launching a scathing attack on AAP, BJP's Pradipsinh Vaghela said, "Arvind Kejriwal forgot that anti-national, anti-social elements are not entertained in Gujarat. The vote-share has given an answer to Kejriwal. AAP will end with 0 seats in the state."

Vaghela further asserted that members of AAP were supporting anti-national elements. "They were supporting anti-national activities and sloganeering 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' in JNU. People in Gujarat know their reality and will neer support them."

#ResultsWithArnab | Gujarat BJP's @pradipsinhbjp speaks to Republic with his party leading on 149 seats as per ECI, opines that AAP will end on zero seats in the state; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/Ea25gOWzq5 — Republic (@republic) December 8, 2022

'This is a win of our leadership & cadre': Gaurav Bhatia

Notably, PM Modi called Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil to congratulate him on the party's stupendous performance in the Assembly polls, sources revealed.

Commenting on BJP lead, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "I'm commenting on something which was widely expected. It's the actual manifestation of the kind of development-anchored work that the BJP, under the leadership of PM, has been undertaking. It's a model for the whole country."

Meanwhile, BJP National spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "History is being scripted in Gujarat. For the first time since the Left in West Bengal, after 27 years pro-incumbency is being spoken of. This is a win for our leadership & cadre."