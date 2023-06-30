'Citizens' Security Is Paramount': J&K Admin On Barring Of Eid Namaaz At Srinagar Eidgah

In a controversial decision that has sparked public outcry, authorities have announced the suspension of Eid namaaz (prayer) at the historic Srinagar Eidgah due to heightened security measures. The move has disrupted a long-standing tradition observed by Muslims during the festival of Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha.

Citing past incidents of violences in the Kashmir Valley and the need to ensure public safety, the local administration has passed the decision, emphasising that the security of citizens is paramount. They argue that the suspension of Eid namaz at the Eidgah, Srinagar is a temporary measure aimed at preventing any untoward incident.

Srinagar's Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid condemns the decision

While speaking to Republic Media Network, the managing body of the Jama Masjid have expressed their disappointment with the decision. They said that denying them the opportunity to pray together at the Eidgah goes against the spirit of religious freedom and infringes upon their cultural rights.

The Eidgah is a sprawling open ground historically used for congregational prayers during Eid. However, concerns over security threats and potential mass gatherings have prompted local authorities to prohibit the prayer gathering this year.

Those who are criticising the step have argued that while security is undoubtedly crucial, it should not be used as a pretext to curtail the rights and cultural practices of a specific religious group. They emphasise the need for proactive dialogue and engagement with the Muslim community to find mutually agreeable solutions.

However, peaceful prayers were observed across all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The entire Muslim community was observed greeting each other happily on this auspicious event of Eid-al-Adha.