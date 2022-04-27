Citizens Share Civic Apathy Pictures With Republic, Declare #WarAgainstOpenWires

In a resounding response to Republic TV's mega campaign on #WarAgainstOpenWires, citizens have begun sharing images to highlight the apathy of civic administration in the areas.

On Monday night, the death of a 22-year-old construction worker named Kishore in Karnataka sent shockwaves across the nation, urging Republic to launch the #WarAgainstOpenWires campaign. His untimely demise was a result of the acute indifference of the administration to a cable wire that was hanging from a tree over the footpath. Electrocuted by the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) wire, Kishore lost his life on the spot.

A day later, eight men and three teenage boys were killed after a temple chariot came in contact with a high voltage electric wire during the chariot procession in Thanjavur on Wednesday. "The road was full of water and all people got electrocuted and fell down within an hour of the puja. Nothing like this ever happened in all these years when the chariot procession had taken place," a devotee told Republic.

As Bengaluru and Thanjavur demand accountability for the lives lost to electrocution, here are other instances where loose wires continue to threaten countless lives across Indian cities.

Citizens share pictures with Republic, declare #WarAgainstOpenWires

1. Image from BBMP ward at Vidyaranyapura Bengaluru. The netizen has informed that despite various pleas, there is absolutely no action. "I am always worried about my family which includes 2 small kids below 7 years," he said.

2. In Jagtial municipal town in Telangana state. Damaged street light wiring at a reachable height for children playing in the area.

3. "Daily one or other animal is killed by this pole which is shifted by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM)," another netizen told Republic.

4. Image from Mysore. Loose wires hang dangerously close to a parked car.

5. Image from Ansal Chambers, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi. Wires seen hanging over stairs, close to several eateries.

6. Many viewers have also sent visuals of potholes and assorted danger spots from across India. This is a sunken pothole in Bengaluru, BTM II Stage, 3rd Main, and 6th Main.

7. Image from Bengaluru's Cambridge layout, as per the sender.

Civic apathy shocks the nation

Following Republic TV’s campaign on the electrocution incident in the state, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that he has ordered an investigation into the death of the youth. “I have asked police officers to investigate thoroughly and we will take action on concerned officers. Be it BESCOM or BBMP, it won't be tolerated,” Bommai told the media while speaking about the case.

The police have suspected that a high-tension wire passing above the tree might have come in contact with the Internet cable. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), one of the largest Municipal Corporations in India, dodged responsibility, stating that the 'optical fibres are safe and cannot cause electrocution'.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday met the families of the deceased. A one-member committee is looking into the incident. The committee will be headed by Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant.