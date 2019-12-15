Citizenship (Amendment) Act Protest: Violence, Arson In Delhi; Buses Torched In Opposition

Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged, police claimed. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest.

A Delhi Fire Services official said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. One fire tender was completely damaged and two personnel were injured, he said. According to Saimon Farooqui, national secretary of Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India, the protesters were peacefully sitting on Mathura Road when policemen tried to "trouble" a couple of protesters, who resisted. Thereafter, police started lathi charging the protesters and using teargas, he alleged. Another student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism.

West Bengal protests

As violent protests against the Citizenship Act continue throughout West Bengal, Trinamool party workers on Sunday are currently taking out rallies across the state protesting against the amended Citizenship Act, according to PTI. Meanwhile, sporadic incidents of violence reported from have been reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas & Howrah districts. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services suspended in Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, North & South 24 Parganas, as a precautionary measure by state officials. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal itself took out rallies across the state on Sunday, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

Meanwhile, tough security measures continue at Aligarh Muslim University as a precautionary measure amid student protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Violent protests continue in Kolkata and several parts of Assam - which is the epicenter of the protests.

Assam protests

Two more persons succumbed to gunshot wounds in Assam's Guwahati, taking the toll in police firing during violent protests against the citizenship law to four, officials said on Sunday. Previously, two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday. Assam has been witnessing violent clashes since Wednesday with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, etc. BJP's own ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is set to file a petition in Supreme Court for revocation of amended Citizenship Act according to PTI.

(With PTI inputs)