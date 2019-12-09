The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Citizenship Amendment Bill Discriminates People Based On Religion :Cong's Sanjay Nirupam

General News

Sanjay Nirupam stated that the Indian constitution says that no one has the right to decide citizenship in the name of religion, and CAB violates this provision

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hailed the NRC bill, saying that it is a logical decision and a necessary one, however, he expressed objection on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying that it violates the constitutional provisions. Sanjay Nirupam stated that the Indian constitution says that no one has the right to decide citizenship in the name of religion, and the bill violates this provision, he said. The Congress leader is also against the discrimination of people based on the country they come from, and the religion they belong to. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG