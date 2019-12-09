Citizenship Amendment Bill Discriminates People Based On Religion :Cong's Sanjay Nirupam

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hailed the NRC bill, saying that it is a logical decision and a necessary one, however, he expressed objection on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying that it violates the constitutional provisions. Sanjay Nirupam stated that the Indian constitution says that no one has the right to decide citizenship in the name of religion, and the bill violates this provision, he said. The Congress leader is also against the discrimination of people based on the country they come from, and the religion they belong to.