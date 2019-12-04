Citizenship Amendment Bill: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Bill

The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, December 4, gave a nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and is now awaiting clearance by both the Houses of Parliament. The bill is expected to be presented in the Houses next week and as sources report, PM Modi is looking forward to its passage by both the Houses. Earlier, while speaking at the Republic Summit 2019 Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed the government's commitment to pass and implement the bill. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their countries.
READ | Union Cabinet Clears Citizenship Amendment Bill; To Be Tabled Next Week
READ | Assam Students' Union Adviser: Citizenship Bill Is 'çommunal', Violates Assam Accord
The CPI(M) on Wednesday, opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was "unacceptable and unconstitutional" as citizenship cannot be determined by or linked to religion. "It is simple. Citizenship cannot be determined by or linked to religion. This is what makes the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) unacceptable and unconstitutional. The CAB is aimed at destroying the basis of India. India's citizens are its citizens, irrespective of what faith they follow or don't, what they eat, what work they do, their caste, creed, place of residence, gender or colour of skin. No to Citizenship Amendment Bill," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.
READ | Citizenship Cannot Be Determined By Or Linked To Religion, Bill Unconstitutional: CPI(M)
READ | NESO Opposes Citizenship Amendment Bill; Demands Implementation Of ILP, NRC Across NE