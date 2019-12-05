Citizenship Amendment Bill To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha On Monday, In Rajya Sabha On Tuesday

Soon after the Union Cabinet gave a nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) on Wednesday, it is to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, and then subsequently passed on to the upper house for discussion on Tuesday. Reports also suggest that four and half hours will be given to the bill in both the houses for discussion. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which seeks to amend the to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their respective countries, was cleared in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Amit Shah committed to implement CAB

Earlier, while speaking at the Republic Summit 2019 Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed the government's commitment to pass and implement the bill. Home Minister Shah also met representatives of students' bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the CAB before the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposed law. Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, too, attended the meetings. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga had also called on Shah.

Left opposes the CAB

The CPI(M) on Wednesday, opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was "unacceptable and unconstitutional" as citizenship cannot be determined by or linked to religion.

"It is simple. Citizenship cannot be determined by or linked to religion. This is what makes the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) unacceptable and unconstitutional. The CAB is aimed at destroying the basis of India. India's citizens are its citizens, irrespective of what faith they follow or don't, what they eat, what work they do, their caste, creed, place of residence, gender or colour of skin. No to Citizenship Amendment Bill," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

'Opposite to the nature of Indian Constitution'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that if the Parliament passes the bill, two-nation theory will be revived. Speaking to media, Owaisi also said that with this bill, BJP is giving a message to the Muslims in the country that they are second class citizens. Moreover, he added that India will be in the league of nations who discriminates its citizen if this bill is passed, as the bill is opposite to the very nature of India's constitution.

