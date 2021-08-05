Citizenship Applications Of 4046 Hindus Pending Amid Delay In Framing CAA Rules

Even as the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act are yet to be framed, the Centre revealed that the citizenship applications of 4046 Hindus are still pending. These persons are from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The maximum number of these citizenship applications are pending in Rajasthan (1541) followed by Maharashtra(849), Gujarat(555) and Madhya Pradesh(490) This was disclosed by Union MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a reply to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhram Singh Yadav, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, Chhaya Verma and Sampatiya Uikey.

Meanwhile, Rai also mentioned that 4171 foreigners had been granted Indian citizenship in the last 5 years. This includes 1089 cases from Gujarat, 751 from Rajasthan, 535 from Madhya Pradesh, 446 from Madhya Pradesh, 303 from Haryana, 301 from Delhi, 146 from West Bengal and 145 from Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, the number of people granted citizenship has dropped from 1105 in 2016 to 638 in 2020.

What is the Citizenship Amendment Act?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they shall not be considered illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years.

Several parties in the North East such as the (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this legislation. To ameliorate their concerns of organizations such as the All Assam Students’ Union, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the Act. The opposition contended that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality. After an hours-long debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the legislation was cleared by a majority of the members voting in the favour of the Centre in December 2019.

While the rules for the legislation were expected to be framed within a period of 6 months of the President's assent, this has not happened in the case of the CAA. Recently, the Centre sought time till January 9, 2021, from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to frame the CAA rules. However, both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have made it clear that this law will be implemented in the future.