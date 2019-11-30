Citizenship Bill: Amit Shah Meets Northeast Leaders & Civil Society Members

Members of political parties and civil society organisations from northeastern states met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment), Bill. The meetings will take place on two more days -- November 30 and December 3 -- and will be chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those who attended the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister of Tripura said, "Attended an important meeting today chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah ji regarding consultation on proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill," the Tripura Chief Minister tweeted.

Attended the important meeting today chaired by Home Minister of India Shri @AmitShah ji regarding consultation on proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill at New Delhi along with other dignitaries.



During the meeting, we reviewed various aspects of CAB. pic.twitter.com/tjomCs5rw9 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 29, 2019

Protests by parliamentarians

On Friday, condemning the Citizenship Amendment Bill, parliamentarians from the Congres and Naga People's Front protested in front of the Mahatama Gandhi statue in the parliament premises. They also raised slogans against the bill and demanded that it should be scrapped. Union Home Minister Amit Shah made statements on the necessity of the bill in the Rajya Sabha. He said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed so that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Parsi refugees, who are being discriminated on basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan obtain Indian citizenship. The minister received a lot of flak from the opposition for not including the ‘Muslim’ religion in his statement from the opposition.

Congress parliamentarians stage a walkout

The Congress party on Thursday staged a walkout from the Assam Assembly demanding suspension of the question hour so that they can hold a discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The main opposition party in the house not only walked out but also staged a sit-in demonstration in the lobby. Few of the MLAs also slept on the floor during the protests.

The Speaker of the Assam Assembly, Hitendra Nath Goswami declined Congress party's request for holding a discussion on the given issues. He stated that no prior notice was given to the Assembly for any discussions involving NRC and CAB. After this incident, the Congress MLAs started shouting in the house and staged a walkout.

About CAB

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 this year, aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

