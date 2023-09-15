City Court Reserves Orders On Senthil Balaji's Bail Plea

A sessions court on Friday reserved orders for September 20, on the bail petition filed by DMK Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli reserved orders, after hearing the elaborate arguments of Senior Counsels Kabil Sibal and N R Elango, appearing for Balaji and Additional solicitor general A R L Sunderesan, who represented the ED.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the central agency in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.