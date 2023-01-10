Civic Apathy Tape Out: CCTV Shows Exact Moment Metro Pillar Collapses In Bengaluru

Republic TV has accessed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the moment when a metro pillar that was under construction collapsed on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road on Tuesday, killing a mother-son duo who were travelling pillion on a scooter.

The CCTV captures the exact moment when the metro pillar collapsed. The clip shows a pillar falling next to a busy road.

The video shows many people rushing to the incident spot to help the family. The episode took place at 10.20 am, according to the CCTV footage.

Police said that the incident took place on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. The pillar has a height of more than 40 feet and weighs several tonnes.

The victims were immediately rushed to a hospital but the woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son succumbed to their injuries. The woman's husband and other child were wounded in the incident.

A case has been registered by the police and an investigation will be carried out.

‘No action despite flagging the issue’: Eyewitness

Speaking to Republic TV, an eyewitness said, “For the past seven days we were informing the authorities that the pillar will collapse, but they were not listening to us. Today, a family, including a man, a woman and their son, was coming on a two-wheeler when the pillar collapsed. Following the mishap, the lady and her son died on the spot.”

“The man is also critically injured. The police are also not supporting. When the locals came to help the injured man and decided to take him to the nearest hospital, the police did not even open the barricades. The government is not at all concerned about citizens' lives,” he added.