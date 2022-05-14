Civic body contractor, aides hired to demolish houses booked over man's death: Police

Bulandshahr (UP), May 14 (PTI) A private contractor hired by the Bulandshahr municipality for demolishing illegal encroachments in the city were booked on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder of a man protesting against the demolition of his house, police said on Friday An FIR was lodged against contractor Mohit Chaudhary and his three aides after house owner Rohtas, undergoing treatment for his injuries suffered after coming below a falling wall on being pushed by the accused on May 2, died on Friday in a hospital here, they said.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder or unintentional killing) and 323 (causing voluntary hurt) of the Indian Penal Code against the contractor, his aides Harish, Kapil Chaudhary and an unidentified person, Superintendent of Police (City) Shashank Singh said.

"Rohtas sustained injuries in his spine during an anti-encroachment drive on May 2. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday," the SP said.

According to the complaint filed by Rohtas family members, Chaudhary and his men had reached the locality with a bulldozer and targetted their house and some other constructions.

Despite protests by Rohtas and his attempts to show the contractor the relevant property documents to establish their claim that their house was not built on an encroached piece of land and they had been living there for the last 70 years, the contractor proceeded to demolish the building, police said quoting the complainant.

They said as Rohtas persisted with his protests, the contractor and his men pushed him aside when he fell on the ground near the demolition site with a wall crashing over him, the police said.

Despite the protests by Rohtas and other house owners in the locality, the contractor went on to bulldoze several houses, ignoring their contentions that they had not been served any demolition notices either by the municipality, police said. PTI CORR CDN CDN RAX RAX

