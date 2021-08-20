Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday provided details about India's mission to evacuate all citizens stranded in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Speaking at an event marking the commencement of three new flights, Scindia highlighted the fact that Indian nationals were rescued even after the closure of the Kabul airspace. While India evacuated around 46 people on Monday, nearly 150 individuals including Indian Embassy staff, their families and security personnel today were rescued from Kabul via a special Indian Air Force aircraft a day later.

Scindia also pointed out that PM Modi has resolved to bring back every Indian safely. According to him, such flights are being operated every day to evacuate the remaining stranded citizens. As per sources, India is stepping up its rescue efforts with more IAF sorties lined up for the evacuation of people from Afghanistan.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked, "Our Ministry arranged flights every day to bring back all Indian citizens from Kabul in wake of the recent situation in Afghanistan. Until Sunday, our flights were operating every day. After that, the NOTAM notice was issued saying that the Kabul airspace has been closed."

"Even after this, our PM resolved that every Indian is our responsibility. We dispatched the Indian Air Force C-130 Hercules Globemaster aircraft to Kabul and we are bringing back 130-150 Indian citizens from Kabul safely every day. On Tuesday, the Globemaster aircraft landed in Jamnagar. After refueling, it took off and landed at the Hindon airbase in Delhi. These flights are operational every day so that we can evacuate our citizens," the Civil Aviation Minister added.

India's efforts to rescue citizens

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 12 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. From the beginning of the crisis, the Centre has been focused on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in touch with his counterparts of various countries such as the US, the UK, Estonia and France.

Meanwhile, PM Modi chaired meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday and Wednesday to review the evacuation process of the Indians and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan. As per sources, he called for providing all possible help to not just Indians but Afghan nationals who are seeking assistance from India. Subsequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications of Afghans for their entry into India.