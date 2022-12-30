Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Calls THAI SMILE Mid-air Fight 'unacceptable'

India's Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Thursday, berated the uncouth behaviour onboard the Thai Smile Airways plane where passengers were seen indulging in a physical altercation, hurling curse words, throwing punches onboard the flight. "With regard to the scuffle between passengers on board a Thai Smile Airways flight, a police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable," Scindia wrote on Twitter. The footage depicted two passengers fighting on the plane while it was mid-air and a flight attendant was seen trying to calm them.

With regard to the scuffle between passengers on board a @ThaiSmileAirway flight, a police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 29, 2022

A physical brawl mid air among passengers

A physical brawl broke out between Indian passengers coming to Kolkata from Bangkok onboard the flight of an international airline - Thai Smile Airways. The incident was caught on camera and had gone viral with over 1.3 million views after being shared on Twitter. The user 'GabbbarSingh' tweeted the video with the following caption, "Indians on an International flight." The clip showed that the fight started after a man told a fellow Indian to sit down quietly while the other asked him to put his hand down. "Haath neeche rakh (keep your hands down)," the man can be heard saying. The heated argument then escalated into a physical altercation after the same man started hitting the other.

Indians on an International flight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gIQGgQJ9Xt — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 28, 2022

The fight turned ugly when the two men started slapping each other aggressively. In the video, the first man can be seen removing his glasses to hit the other man, while his friends also join the fight. Some co-passengers can also be seen intervening as the air hostesses call for help. As per information from one of the passengers who were also on that flight, the incident took place just before the plane was about to move to the runway for takeoff. The passenger was accompanied by his mother. As reported by PTI, the passenger also told that he was worried about his mother who was sitting near the seat where the incident took place. On Tuesday morning, the plane landed in Kolkata. "This person MUST BE IN NO FLY LIST, potential threat to anyone and everyone on board," a commenter said. Another user commented, "Sad that no one except the air hostess stepped in when 5 people were beating up 1 person who was not even fighting back."