Civil Aviation Minister Says Vacant Middle Seat Not Viable, Can Lead To Ticket Price Hikes

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday, May 20 announced that domestic flights in the country will partially resume operations from May 25. Addressing a few concerns, he later said that keeping the middle seat in the flight vacant was not viable and added that international flights will take some more time to resume flight operations.

READ: Domestic Air Travel To Commence From May 25 In 'calibrated Manner'; SOP To Be Issued

Partial domestic flights operations

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020.



All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May.



SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2020

Speaking to ANI after the initial announcement, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Initially, only a small percentage of the total number of domestic flights will be operated. Then depending on the experience we gain, we will increase the number of flights. It was necessary. We have to live with coronavirus now. All airlines and airports are ready. It is not viable to keep the middle seat vacant. Even if you keep the middle seat vacant you will still have a situation where prescribed distance for social distancing is not followed. If you were to do it then you've to hike up airline ticket price by 33%."

READ: Resumption Of Domestic Flights Possible If States 'allow', Says Aviation Minister Puri

Puri also stated that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be announced soon and that the guidelines will not be too strict to follow. "I think Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) should not be made so onerous that they are difficult to be followed. We have now reached a happy balance and SOPs will be announced soon. Those will be the norms for some time," the Civil Aviation Minister added.

Regarding the fare structure and possibility of a price cap, Puri said, "We are looking at some basic measures that could be taken relating to capping prices of airline tickets, but those will be comfortable. We are commencing the operation of flights to all parts of the country, including Kolkata. But weather and climatic conditions in Kolkata may not permit flight services at present."

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) later amended the guidelines on lockdown measures to fight COVID-19, so as to facilitate domestic air travel for stranded persons. A press note stated that the Ministry will be releasing a new set of guidelines for the operation of airports and air travel of passengers.

READ: MEA Disapproves Of Nepal's New Map, Urges India's Territorial Integrity To Be Respected

READ: SpiceJet Welcomes Domestic Air Travel Resumption, Assures Strict Adherence To Guidelines