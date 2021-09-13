Civil Aviation Ministry Allows ICMR To Use Drone For Vaccine Delivery; Check Details

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday informed that it has granted conditional permission to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to use drones in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur and Nagaland to deliver COVID-19 vaccines beyond the visual line of sight. The statement by Civil Aviation Ministry read, "The ICMR has been permitted to use drones up to a height of 3,000 metres to deliver vaccines."

This latest development comes after Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the first of it's kind of "Medicines from the Sky" project at Vikarabad in Telangana under which, drugs and vaccines will be delivered using drones.

Aviation Ministry allows usage of drones for vaccine delivery

As per the Civil Aviation Ministry's statement, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai has also received conditional permission to use drones for research, development and testing purposes in its own premises. Both the organisations -- the IIT and the ICMR -- have been granted conditional exemption from Drone Rules, 2021, the statement added.

The statement noted, "This exemption shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the said airspace clearance and shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of approval of the said airspace clearance or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Earlier on August 25, the Civil Aviation Ministry had notified Drone Rules, 2021, that liberalised the regulatory regime over drones. The Drone Rules, 2021, have been notified to "usher in an era of super-normal growth while balancing safety and security considerations in drone operations".

COVID-19 situation in India

India has so far recorded over 3,31,74,954 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which, 3,23,42,299 have successfully recovered and 4,42,009 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 34,973 new cases, 37,681 fresh recoveries and 260 new cases have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 3,90,646.

