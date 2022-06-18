Civil Aviation Ministry Announces Opportunities For Agniveers; 'Will Give Wings To Fly'

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday announced opportunities for 'Agniveers', sharing that the government was looking forward to inducting highly skilled graduates of the Agnipath scheme into various services. Taking to Twitter, the Civil Aviation Ministry announced that Agniveers would provide air traffic services, aircraft technician services, undertake maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft, provide meteorological and air accident investigator services.

Additionally, they would also be given opportunities to work as flight safety, administrative, finance, IT & Communications staff as well as be given the chance to handle logistics, supply chain and management wings of the Ministry

Civil Aviation is looking forward to inducting the highly skilled, disciplined and motivated #Agniveers into its various services and give them wings to fly.#AgnipathScheme #Agnipath #Agniveer #BharatKeAgniveer pic.twitter.com/UqRdvjSQ0w — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) June 18, 2022

Centre makes big decisions amid Agnipath protests

Despite the government allaying fears concerning the Agnipath scheme, aggressive protests, caused by widespread misinformation, were witnessed across states on Friday. Incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel were seen in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana. Over 300 train services were affected and disrupted across the country.

Three key decisions have been adopted by the Centre in the wake of the agitations. Firstly, the Centre has extended the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years, as a one-off exception to allow more youth to join the forces. Secondly, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. Thirdly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in the Defence Ministry.

Agnipath Scheme

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces launched to reduce the average age of the Indian Army. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.