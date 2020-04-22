Civil Aviation Ministry Building Sealed After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Amid the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, an employee of the Civil Aviation Ministry in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The employee had last attended office on April 15, the ministry said.

Also, the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan where the Ministry of Civil Aviation is co-located has been sealed and sanitization of the premises was carried out. According to the ministry, all necessary protocols are being stringently followed and all colleagues who came in contact with the positive patient are being asked to go into self-isolation as a precaution.

An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self isolation as a precaution — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) April 22, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wished a speedy recovery to the employee.

We stand by our colleague at @MoCA_GoI who has tested positive for COVID19 & have extended all possible medical help & support.



Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures.



I wish him strength & speedy recovery. https://t.co/ff8gN9dFOW — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 22, 2020

