Civil Secretariat Closes In Srinagar As Part Of 'Darbar Move', To Reopen In Jammu On Nov 9

The civil secretariat- the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government, closed in Srinagar on Friday, October 30, as part of the biannual 'Darbar Move', officials said. The civil secretariat and other Darbar move offices function in Srinagar for six months of summer and the remaining six months in Jammu. The practice of shifting governments was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872.

All the offices will reopen at Jammu on November 9

On Friday the Civil Secretariat and other Darbar Move offices, which observe a five-day week, closed in Srinagar, while the offices that observe a six-day week will close on Saturday, the officials said. All the offices will reopen at Jammu on November 9.

READ | NIA begins raids in Srinagar for second consecutive day to probe hawala terror funding

'Darbar Move practice was started 145 years ago by the maharaja to escape the extreme heat of Jammu during summers and biting cold of winters in Srinagar, however, the practice was continued by elected governments post-independence in order to provide access to people of both regions turn by turns to the seat of power in the State.

In order to carry out this practice, the government spends crores of rupees every year to shift voluminous records between the two capital cities twice a year. The Govt also pays similar amounts as an allowance for the several thousand employees who shift base with the government. Furthermore, there have been demands from various quarters to abolish the practice and set up permanent civil secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar cities so that people can get redressal to their problems round the year while saving a large amount of the public exchequer.

READ | Puri promises action after passenger alleges COVID-19 protocol violation at Srinagar airport

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Darbar move from Jammu to Srinagar this summer was delayed. The government also allowed Jammu-based employees to stay back in the winter capital while valley-based employees were directed to report to work in May this year. Further, all employees were directed to report to work in July, two months after the scheduled opening of darbar in Srinagar, the officials said.

READ | Two out of five Srinagar residents have COVID-19 antibodies, sero-survey shows

READ | PDP's leaders detained by J&K police in Srinagar; protest against new land laws prevented

(With PTI Inputs)