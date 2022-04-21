On the occasion of Civil Services Day 2022 on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. He later addressed a gathering of civil servants at the event.

On the occasion of the Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed district authorities to draft an action plan to carry out government projects on the ground.

While addressing the gathering on the Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today on Civil Services Day, I would like to stress on three goals: Firstly, bring ease of living to each and every citizen of the country. Secondly, we have to draft new governance models with the goal of making India the best country in the world. Thirdly, maintain the harmony and integrity of the nation with the underlying mantra of 'Nation First'. All our efforts should be allighned to one thing: Nation First, India First."

Prime Minister Modi urged the country's civil officials to take one of the government's projects and devise a strategy to implement it in the regions where they are posted.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, “Can the award winners share their stories at training institutes related to civil services? This will not only inspire others but will also give practical exposure to them.” '“The awardees conferred today should select any one of the government schemes and draft a plan to implement it in their districts,” he further added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that everyone has the ability to learn from one another.

PM Modi said, “We always have an opportunity to learn from each other. When you try to proactively learn from people, you will always find something new to adapt in your life.” PM Modi further stated, “As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, speak to former officers who served the district, you can take their counsel. In this way, you will not only honor their services but will also be able to take inspiration from them.”

“Best wishes to all Civil Servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day. In different terrains and across different sectors, they are working tirelessly to help our citizens and enhance national progress. May they keep serving the nation with the same zeal,” PM Modi, said in a tweet today.

Every year, April 21 is observed as Civil Services Day. The first National Civil Service Day was observed on April 21, 1947. The civil service in India includes Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the central Group A and Group B services in the country.