'Civil Society, Corporates Should Come Together To Address Barriers And Concerns In Development Sector'

There is a need for the civil society and corporates to come together to address barriers and concerns in the development sector, Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has said.

He made the comments during a daylong conference on "Management for Social Change", organised by the Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) on Thursday.

"Collaborative and co-created platforms like these are vital. Much like the efforts of the government in bringing together partnerships and alliances between nations and stakeholders to address developmental and planetary challenges, there is a need for the civil society and corporates to come together to address barriers and concerns," Garg said.

"The scale at which global and national challenges affect lives and livelihoods today requires principles of management that are aligned with and respond to communities, contexts and resources at the micro and macro levels," he added.

The conference commenced with a plenary session on "Power of Management to Bring About Social Change", which explored the multifaceted dimensions of the power of management to drive sustained impact at scale and bring about social changes through the unique experiences and perspectives shared by the guest speakers.

"Finance and Philanthropy for Organisational Resilience", "Data and Evidence for Decision Making" and "Talent, Leadership and Governance for the Social Sector" were among the themes of the other sessions.

"We believe that the involvement and participation of such a large and diverse group on discussing management for the social sector bodes very well for sustained impact at scale for all organisations across the sector. The discussions and thought that sparked today will bring greater coherence to the work we all do," said Ravi Sreedharan, co-founder and president, ISDM.

The ISDM was established in 2016 with an aim to empower social purpose organisations to have a meaningful impact on a population scale by building a robust foundation of theory and practice in development management, transforming the way these organisations are led and managed.