Civilian shot dead by CRPF personnel in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Oct 7 (PTI) A civilian was shot dead by CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday after the driver of his car did not stop the vehicle at a checkpoint when signalled to do so, officials said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel signalled the driver of the sports utility vehicle to stop at Monghal in Anantnag district at around 9.35 pm but he failed to respond, the officials said.

"A Naka was established by 40Bn CRPF at Monghal Bridge. A suspected vehicle without number was signalled to stop by the Naka party, however, it rushed towards the Naka party. It was then challenged by the on duty troops," the Kashmir zone police said on Twitter.

"Troops fired upon in self defence in which one person died. But the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot. Identification & credentials of the deceased person is being verified. Investigation is going on," it added. PTI MIJ RC

