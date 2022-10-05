Civilian Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Pulwama; Area Cordoned Off & Search Ops Launched

In Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists opened fire in Pulwama's Haal area killing a civilian on Wednesday morning. As per the sources, the deceased civilian identified as Wasif Ahmed Padroo was shot at by the terrorists when he was on his motorbike. He was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to the injuries. A cordon search has been launched in the area as it came amid Home Minister Amit Shah's second day in the valley.

Shopian Twin Encounters

In yet another incident reported from the valley, four terrorists were neutralised in two separate encounter operations in Shopian. Notably, two encounter operations were launched by the security forces after getting information about the presence of terrorists in Shopian.

Earlier on Tuesday, J&K police along with the Indian Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the Drach area of Shopian which later turned into an encounter operation. The security forces neutralised three local terrorists in the Drach encounter operation. According to the J&K police, among the eliminated terrorists two have been identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed who were involved in the recent killing of SPO Javed Dar in Pulwama, and a non-local labourer from West Bengal in Pulwama as well.

"Killed terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob & Jamshed were involved in recent killing of SPO Javed Dar on 2/10/22 at Pinglana in Pulwama and an outside labourer from West Bengal on 24/9/22 in Pulwama," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 5, 2022

Later, a second encounter broke out between a terrorist and security forces in Shopian's Moolu area, J&K police informed on Wednesday. In the joint operation of the J&K police and the Indian army, the security forces eliminated one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

(Image: PTI)