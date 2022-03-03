CJI Asks 'Can SC Ask Putin To Stop The War?' While Hearing Plea On Stranded Students

As India evacuates its stranded citizens from Ukraine, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Thursday, asked if the Supreme Court can direct Putin to stop the war, while hearing a plea regarding Jammu-Kashmir students stranded in Ukraine. The SC-bench headed by CJI Ramana said that the Centre is doing its work to evacuate Indians. He sought Attorney General KK Venugopal's assistance in the matter. As of date, India has evacuated over 3000 Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine.

SC: 'Can we direct Putin to stop the war?'

A lawyer approaches Supreme Court seeking directions to Govt of India for the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine.



A bench headed by CJI Ramana says that the Government of India is doing its work to evacuate Indians. pic.twitter.com/725FXLjlFA — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

"We sympathise with the students, we are feeling very bad. But can we direct Russia's President Putin to stop the war? We are informing the Attorney general of your plea, please wait. Govt is doing its work," said CJI Ramana.

The petitioner - a student stranded near the Romania-Ukraine border - highlighted that he along with 30 others were stuck in very cold temperatures (-7 deg C). The plea sought relief via MEA for those stuck at the borders. Over 18,000 students from India are studying medicine in Ukraine and seek evacuation amid the Russian invasion.

Operation Ganga

Currently, India has flagged off Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, Over a dozens flights have taken of from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland including 3 Indian Airforce flights bringing back over 3000 Indian nationals - often welcomed by Union Ministers at various Indian airports. Indian Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju from Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and V.K Singh at Poland. PM Modi spoke to President Putin to ensure the safe removal of Indian citizens from the war zone - giving a 6-hour window to Indians to evacuate Kharkiv.

Moreover, India has refuted that any of its students have been held hostage by authorities on Wednesday. Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that 'Indian students are actually taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces, who use them as a human shield to stop them from entering for Russian territory'. Countering it, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urged India, Pakistan, China, and others 'whose students have become hostages of the Russian armed aggression in Kharkiv and Sumy' to contact Moscow. Ukraine's 3rd largest city - Kherson has already fallen to Russia and heavy bombing continues in Kharkiv and Kyiv.

