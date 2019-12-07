CJI Warns Against "instant" Justice, Says It "must Never Ever Take The Form Of Revenge"

Speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur on Saturday, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde stated that justice must never take the form of revenge. He made this remark in the context of the recent debate in the country over the police encounter in Hyderabad. While acknowledging that the criminal justice system had to reconsider the time taken for the disposal of a criminal case, he stressed that justice should never be instant. The CJI added that justice loses its character if it became revenge.

CJI Bobde remarked, “At the same time, we must be aware of the changing perception about the judiciary and litigation. Recent events in the country have sparked off the whole debate with new vigour. There is no doubt that the criminal justice system must reconsider its position, must reconsider its attitudes, towards time, towards laxity and towards the eventual time it takes to dispose off the criminal matter. But I don’t think justice can ever be and ought to be instant. And justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge.”

Cyberabad CP reveals details

On Friday morning, all the 4 accused in the gang rape and murder of a young doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter at the crime spot. Subsequently, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar explained the sequence of events beginning from the arrest of the accused. He stated that the police were granted the custody of the accused persons for 10 days. Thereafter, they were interrogated on December 4 and December 5. Mentioning that they received valuable information from the accused, the police recovered cell phones and other valuables of the victim from the encounter site. Sajjanar stated that the accused were brought to the crime spot on Friday morning after which they first attacked the police with sticks and then snatched their weapons and opened fire. Despite the police warning them to surrender, they did not pay attention and got killed in the encounter with police officials. During this encounter, two police officials were injured.

