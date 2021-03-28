CJI Bobde Recounts Rudyard Kipling's Poem To Advise Judges Against Social Media Slander

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Saturday cited poet Rudyard Kipling while advising judges against social media slander. He was speaking at the inauguration event of a new building for the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present, said it is unfair to target judges through social media, while, Justice Bobde spoke about the "vested interests" involved in such campaigns.

Delivering a speech at the event, Prasad said he supports social media as it is empowering and enables the citizens to raise questions against the government and the Prime Minister. That is a part of a healthy democracy and we all encourage that, he added. However, Prasad stated that has been noticing a rather disturbing trend in social media posts.

The minister also spoke about the use of petitions and Public Interest Litigations (PILs) but added that there have to be some restraints. He said some people file a PIL and then start a social media campaign proclaiming that only a particular type of judgement is possible in the case.

"If the judgement does not come in accordance to what they wish or what they perceive to be right, they start criticising and trolling the judges," Prasad said. “You can always criticise a judgement. That is your right, but if you start campaigning against a particular judge on social media, this is plainly not fair," he added. READ | CJI draws attention to Uniform Civil Code, urges intellectuals to observe law in Goa

The Law Minister also said that if the judiciary must be left completely free to decide the judgement on cases as per the rule of law, the Constitution and their conscience. "This kind of 'campaign justice' is plainly not acceptable," he said.

CJI recounts Kipling's poem 'If'

Responding to the comments made by Prasad in his speech, CJI Bobde said: "The administration of justice which Ravi Shankar Prasad said is often tried to be made difficult by some vested interests. But that is something we as judges have got used to."

Justice Bobde recounted Rudyard Kipling's poem 'If', to advise judges against such attacks and said, "'If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster, and treat those two impostors just the same... you'll be a Man, my son!'"

(With inputs from ANI)