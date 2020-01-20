The Debate
CJI Bobde Top Scorer In Nagpur Cricket Match Versus Lawyers; Watch His Stylish Cover Drive

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Sunday enjoyed a game of cricket in Nagpur with members of the legal fraternity, during his two-day visit to the city

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Sunday enjoyed a game of cricket in Nagpur with members of the legal fraternity during his two-day visit to the city. He took part in a friendly match played between the teams of ‘All Judges XI’ and ‘High Court Bar Association (HCBA) XI’. 

During the 15-over match played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association’s ground in the Civil Lines area, CJI Bobde, an avid sports fan, smashed 18 runs for his ‘All Judges XI’ team. It was the highest individual score of the match. In the video, he is seen smashing a delivery through the covers for a boundary. However, the CJI’s efforts were in vain in this case as the opposing lawyers' team won the match

 

