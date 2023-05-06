CJI Chandrachud Asserts Need For Digital Infrastructure; Explains Flipside Of AI In Court

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, during the National Conference on Digitisation, Paperless Courts and e-Initiatives on May 6, vouched for digital hearings in the Supreme Court and High Courts (HC) and for integrating technology into the judiciary. Speaking at the event in Cuttack, Odisha, Justice Chandrachud shared his plan to create a paperless court with virtual hearings and employ Artificial Intelligence in making the process smoother. He also underscored the importance of having a 'centralised cloud system' to regulate the interface of live streaming with social media.

"The digital infrastructure we intend to create is firstly paperless courts. Secondly, virtual courts...today most HCs are doing live streaming on YouTube. Clips of the Patna HC judge asking an IAS officer why he is not appropriately dressed or the Gujarat HC judge asking a lawyer why she is not prepared with her case are going around," he said during his address. "A lot of funny stuff is going on on YouTube which we need to control because this is serious stuff. What happens in the court is extremely serious stuff. The live streaming that we are doing has a flip side. We, as judges, need to be trained because every word that we say in the court is up in the public realm," Justice Chandrachud added underlining the flipside of digital infrastructure.

CJI advises HC judges not to disband technology

Justice Chandrachud revealed that he wrote to judges of High Courts advising them not to disband technology in order to integrate them into the judiciary. "Some HCs have disbanded the video conferencing system but the infrastructure is in place. I have written to all the chief justices of high courts informing them about the concerns and not to disband it. Chief justices tell me that we have so much infrastructure in place.. but the question is not about the infrastructure but are we using it?" he said.

On cyber security and artificial intelligence

With the digital infrastructure comes the threat of cyber security, which the CJI also addressed. "I have constituted a committee. Naturally, this committee is taking time because that is the most difficult part of our work...We are in the process of evolving a national model for data security and privacy and the moment that is done I think we would have achieved a major step," he said.

On artificial intelligence (AI), the CJI said that it also has a flipside as relying on technology while sentencing a convicted criminal would not be feasible. "We are conscious of the fact that artificial intelligence has a flip side as well. For instance, it would be very difficult in allowing artificial intelligence to tell us what sentence to hand down following a conviction in a criminal case," he said.

According to Justice Chandrachud, the Supreme Court has also launched a LGBTQ handbook and will soon launch a legal glossary listing gender-appropriate terms. "We are almost on the anvil of launching a legal glossary on gender-inappropriate terms. If you read a judgement on 376, I am sure all of you have come across phrases that the "victim was ravished by the appellant" or phrases such as "she was a concubine" or in a bail order in an NDPS that "the negro was arrested with cocaine"... The glossary would not belittle our judiciary but in the times we are moving ahead we pay more attention to language as much as to the substance," he said.