CJI Chandrachud Brings His Two Daughters To Supreme Court; 'See, This Is Where I Sit'

In what would be a defining moment in the father-daughter bond, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday brought in his two daughters, Mahi and Priyanka, to the Supreme Court to give them the first glimpse of his workplace and an insight into his professional life.

According to sources, Justice Chandrachud entered the court premises around 10 am IST, only he wasn't alone. He was accompanied by his daughters whom he took to his courtroom, giving a walk through the visitor’s gallery and explaining to them about his job. Ahead of the scheduled court time of 10.30 am Justice Chandrachud was heard telling the girls: “See, this is where I sit..."

Lawyers waiting in the apex court corridors were rendered surprised as CJI showed the daughters his chamber and also explained about work, and where the judges sit and lawyers argued their cases. Justice Chandrachud got his foster daughters, both differently-abled, to the court because they had expressed a desire to see the courtroom, the sources noted, adding that he also explained in great detail about the functions of the court and duties of the judges and the attorneys.

6,844 cases disposed since Chandrachud took over as CJI

Only within a span of over a month since assuming office, Chief Justice Chandrachud managed to dispose of 6,844 cases, including 2,511 bail and transfer petitions, sources told PTI earlier last month. A total of 5,898 cases were filed from November 9, 2022, on the day Justice Chandrachud assumed charge, to December 16, 2022. In a full court meeting held in November, Chandrachud announced that he will sit the 13 benches that will hear 10 transfer petitions pertaining to matrimonial disputes and an equal number of bail petitions daily.

"After a full court meeting, we have decided that each Bench will take up 10 transfer petitions, which are family matters, followed by 10 bail matters every day to dispose of all such matters before the winter vacation," the Chief Justice had said. He gave bail matters primacy as they pertained to personal liberty. Justice Chandrachud took oath as the 50th CJI on November 9.