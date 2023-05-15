CJI Chandrachud Raps Lawyer Over Push For Urgent Hearing; 'Will Have You Removed...'

Chief Justice of India Justice Chandrachud gave a stern warning to a lawyer during the Supreme Court proceedings on May 15 that he will get him removed from the courtroom. The lawyer was reprimanded by the CJI in a harsh tone when he was pressing for his case to be listed for urgent listing. This was despite CJI Chandrachud duly communicating that the case will be given a vacation listing.

‘I am giving the dates. Am I not?’: CJI Chandrachud

The case will be listed before the vacation judge said the Chief Justice, but the lawyer was forcing for listing the case on an urgent basis, which irked the CJI who said, "This is not the way. I will have you removed from the court room.. there are 212 mentionings and even when we give a vacation listing you are still saying," he further added, "We will do one thing. We will leave. We will rise and have the court cleared and then we will come here. This is the problem. We just do not want to listen. I am giving the dates. Am I not?."

Notably on April 11, the top judge of the Supreme Court in an angry tone told a lawyer in courtroom, “Don’t mess around with my authority,” when the advocate was trying to press for his case to be taken up on an urgent basis. The CJI, who rarely loses his cool during judicial proceedings, got irked when the lawyer first sought an early hearing of his case and, after being told that it will be listed on April 17, asked for liberty to mention it before another bench.

It was when the lawyer asked for permission to mention his case before a different bench that CJI Chandrachud pulled him up. “Do not play these tricks with me. You can't mention it here and then elsewhere for an earlier date,” the CJI, who was sharing the bench with justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said. Sensing the mood of the bench, the lawyer expressed regret and said he should be excused for his submissions. CJI later responded, “Yes, you are excused. But do not mess around with my authority.”