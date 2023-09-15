CJI Chandrachud Recalls Moment Ram Jethmalani Set Stage For His Pursuit Of Justice

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, on Friday, recalled the glorious career of India's renowned criminal lawyer Ram Jethmalani. Speaking as the chief guest of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series, CJI Chandrachud shared an anecdote from pre-independence India when Jethmalani began his career at the young age of 17.

Jethmalani took up his first case at the Sindh High Court where he was faced with a hurdle of being underage to start his legal career. "The enrollment rule prescribed the minimum age of 21 years to start legal career," Chandrachud said adding that Jethmalani challenged the criterion and forced an exception with his persuasive skills.

According to Chandrachud, Jethmalani argued that his parents would not have permitted him to study law if they knew he would not be able to support his family for four years. "The argument of ligitimate expectation with emotional undertone worked for him and Sir Godfrey asked the bar council to amend the rules and introduce an exception," the CJI said.

"It was at this time when Ram and those around him realised that he would become a formidable force in the legal fraternity. This early display of determination and committment set the stage of lifelong pursuit of justice," he further said. September 14 marked 100 years of Ram Jethmalani's birth in Shikarpur, Sindh (now in Pakistan) and he relocated to Mumbai after partition in 1947 and started his legal practice. Tap here to read more about Ram Jethmalani.

The Ram Jethmalani Lecture Series 2023 is the fourth edition of this legal event with the theme 'Has the basic structure doctrine served the nation well?'