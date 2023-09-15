CJI Chandrachud Reflects Ram Jethmalani's Quest For Judicial Reforms And Equality

Ram Jethmalani was aware of the deep inequalities in the society and was disturbed by the injustices faced by the citizens, said CJI DY Chandrachud at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series on Friday.

Reminiscing the seven-decades-long glorious career of Jethmalani, Chandrachud said the former was a strong proponent of reforms in the judicial system to ensure justice for the people.

"He recognised the deep inequalities that plagued the society and was deeply disturbed with the injustices meted out to the common citizens," the CJI said. He further recalled how Jethmalani charged only 10% of his cases and took up the rest 90% pro-bono.

"He also recognised that institutional reforms are required to improve the quality of justice and access to justice. He once said that only perceptive practitioners sitting in court notice the miscarriage of justice. Correction does not require legislation. Setting up traditions, binding on the Chief Justice of the court is enough," Chandrachud further said.

The event at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi marks the fourth edition of the Lecture Series, which is being held to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Ram Jethmalani, who was born on September 14, 1923 in Shikarpur, Sindh in modern-day Pakistan.

Speaking about the reforms in the judicial system, CJI Chandrachud said that the newly deviced Centre for Research and Planning is working toward increasing efficiency of courtrooms and the eSCR portal is now making data accessible to the general public.

"High Court and Supreme Court judgements are available on the eSCR portal...to provide free access to judgments so that a person's financial standings or institutional affiliation does not unfairly restrict them. In that we must think of Ram when he came from Sindh and not Ram as that highly resourced and brilliant lawyer at the top of the career," Chandrachud said.

He also said that courtrooms are now becoming paperless and tech-friendly to eliminate loads of documents and streamline the judicial process. "I am not sure how Ram Jethmalani would have reacted to these reforms. True to his maverick pedigree, he would have given further suggestions for improving court's efficiency and reduce case backlog. He touched us with the genuine concerns for the systems he inhabited. A fitting tribute to a person like Ram is that we too continue to be concerned and be a part of change in the systems we inhabit," the CJI further said.