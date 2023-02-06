CJI DY Chandrachud Administers Oath Of Office To Five New SC Judges; Who Are They?

On Monday, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administrated the oath of office to five new judges of the Supreme Court after President Droupadi Murmu signed the warrants of appointing them to the apex court on February 4.

The five judges-- Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra, were administered the oath by the CJI during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

Here is what you need to know about the five new judges of SC:

Notably, three of the 5 judges were Chief Justices of three High Courts in the country prior to their appointment as the judges of SC.

Justice Pankaj Mithal: Justice Mithal, whose parent cadre is the Allahabad High Court, had been serving as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court since October 14 last year. Born on June 17, 1961, Justice Mithal is a 1982 commerce graduate from Allahabad University. He completed his LLB in 1985 from Meerut College and enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh the same year.

Justice Mithal was elevated as an additional judge of the Allahabad HC on July 7, 2006, and took oath as a permanent judge on July 2, 2008. He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh on January 4, 2021.

Justice Sanjay Karol: Justice Karol, the second senior-most judge who took oath on Monday, belonged to the Himachal Pradesh HC cadre. He was the Chief Justice of the Patna HC at the time of his elevation to the SC. Justice Karol was born on August 23, 1961. He obtained his degree in law from Himachal Pradesh University and enrolled as an advocate in 1986.

Justice Karol was also the advocate general of Himachal Pradesh from 1998 to 2003 and was elevated as a judge of the Himachal Pradesh HC on March 8, 2007. He was appointed as acting Chief Justice of the HC with effect from April 25, 2017. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on November 9, 2018, and of the Patna High Court on November 11, 2019.

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar: Justice Kumar, who originally belonged to the Telangana HC, is the third in seniority in the list of five judges. He was the Chief Justice of the Manipur HC when his name was cleared for elevation to the SC. Born on August 14, 1963, he did his graduation in Commerce from Hyderabad's Nizam College and secured his LLB degree from Delhi University in 1988.

He was elevated to the bench as an additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh HC on August 8, 2008, and assumed charge as a permanent judge of the court on January 20, 2010. Justice Kumar assumed charge as a judge of the HC of Punjab and Haryana on October 14, 2019. He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Manipur HC on February 14, 2021.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah: Justice Amanullah of the Patna High Court is the fourth judge on the list who has been appointed for the judgeship in the apex court. Born on May 11, 1963, he enrolled with the Bihar State Bar Council on September 27, 1991.

He was a government advocate in the Patna HC till his elevation as a judge in the same court on June 20, 2011. He was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh HC on October 10, 2021, and transferred back to the Patna HC on June 20, 2022.

Justice Manoj Misra: Justice Misra was born on June 2, 1965. He enrolled as an advocate on December 12, 1988, and was elevated as an additional judge of the Allahabad HC on November 21, 2011. He took oath as a permanent judge on August 6, 2013.

With the appointment of the five new judges, the total number of judges in the top court has risen to 32 which is only two short of the full strength of 34.

(With inputs from PTI)