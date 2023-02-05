CJI DY Chandrachud & SC Judges Visit Amrit Udyan On President Droupadi Murmu's Invitation

President Droupadi Murmu extended an invitation to Chief Justice of India Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud and judges of the Supreme Court to the Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on February 5. On the special invitation, the CJI and other judges visited the Amrit Udyan.

Notably, the visitors are permitted to visit in six hourly slots between 10 am to 4 pm. The capacity for the two forenoon slots (10 am- 12 pm) is 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends.

Amrit Udyan’ concept from Amrit Mahotsav

The Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, which were popularly known as the Mughal Gardens, were renamed Amrit Udyan on January 28, 2023. The Amrit Udyan opened to the public on January 31 after President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the gardens on January 29. The title was changed after taking into account the "Amrit Mahotsav" concept.

“The President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’,” informed Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President on Saturday, January 29.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is home to a rich variety of gardens

According to the release, the circular garden, long garden, central lawn, and bonsai gardens will all be accessible for two months.

It will continue to be accessible to farmers on March 28, individuals with disabilities on March 29, members of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and police on March 30, and women, including tribal women's SHGs, on March 31.

"Rashtrapati Bhavan is home to a rich variety of gardens. Originally, they included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam. On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan,’” the release stated.