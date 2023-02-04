CJI DY Chandrachud Avers Supreme Court Has Become 'strong Proponent' Of Gender Equality

The Supreme Court of India celebrated its Foundation Day on Saturday, February 4 for the first time ever in the history. The event commemorated the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, which came into existence on 28 January, 1950, just two days after India became a republic on 26 January, 1950.

Addressing the occasion, CJI DY Chandrachud said the apex court has made constant endeavour to increase access to justice and it has become strong proponent of gender equality. The Chief Justice of Singapore, Justice Sundaresh Menon, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of the event, who also delivered an annual lecture on 'Role of Judiciary in a changing world'.

CJI recommends three principles for judges

CJI Justice DY Chandrachud said on the occasion, "Our court has emerged as a strong proponent of gender equality, whether it's the interpretation of the law of inheritance or securing entry of women in the armed forces. We have a humanized law which is in touch with the people's sentiments and current times India's legal landscape has undergone significant changes."

Stressing that the SC has made constant endeavour to increase access to justice now, he further said: "The SC heard about 3.3 lakh cases online during the COVID-19 period. We are developing our digital infrastructure to hear court proceedings online. Budget of 7,000 crore for e-courts will better the accessibility of courts."

He asked three principles for judges to follow:

Apply the precautionary measure

Principles of sustainable development

Remember the public trust doctrine

Earlier, Singapore CJI Menon attended and watched the proceedings of the Supreme Court's bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, reported news agency ANI.