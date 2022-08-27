Last Updated:

CJI Lalit Greets Predecessor N V Ramana On His 65th Birthday

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday met his predecessor Justice (retd) N V Ramana at his, Ramana's, residence and greeted him on his 65th birthday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
NV RAMANA

Image: ANI/PIB


Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday met his predecessor Justice (retd) N V Ramana at his, Ramana's, residence and greeted him on his 65th birthday.

Justice Ramana retired on Friday after a tenure of over 16 months as the CJI.

"Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit today met Justice N V Ramana and greeted him on his birthday," an apex court official said.

Justice Lalit was sworn in as the 49th CJI on Saturday.

Image: ANI/PIB

READ | Person who retires or is going to retire has no value in country, says CJI Ramana
READ | 'Apex court employees an invisible force that helps in delivering justice': CJI N V Ramana
READ | Day before retirement, CJI NV Ramana to hear 4 crucial cases including Pegasus; list here
READ | Supreme Court to live-stream proceedings for first time on NV Ramana's last day as CJI
READ | CJI Ramana took historic decisions; ensured appointment of 11 SC, over 220 HC judges

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT