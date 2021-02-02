CJI-Led Bench To Take Up Petitions Seeking Inquiry Into Republic Day Violence

A Supreme Court three-judge bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and comprising of Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian is expected to hear tomorrow PILs filed by two advocates seeking an inquiry into the violence that broke out in various parts of New Delhi on January 26 during the tractor rally of the protesting farmers.

The Causelist uploaded by the Supreme Court Registry shows that the two petitions are likely to be taken up tomorrow before the Chief’s Court as items 13 and 14.

READ | Punjab CM Assures Legal Aid To Farmers Booked By Police; Raises 'missing Farmers' Issue

One of the petitions also seeks registration of FIRs against all persons responsible for the violence and for dishonouring the national flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.

The Centre had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the planned tractor rally on Republic Day stating that a law and order situation could arise. The Supreme Court had refused to intervene at that point stating that the Delhi Police had the powers to issue orders against the rally if genuine concerns had arisen. The CJI had also hinted that the parties were at liberty to approach the Court in case someone had been aggrieved.

READ | Second Petition Filed In Supreme Court Over Delhi's Farmers' Rally Riot; Seeks Inquiry

Open Violence Breaks Out At Farmers' Tractor Rally

As the agitating farmers' tractor rally entered the national capital amid India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations, clashes broke out between protestors and police personnel at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and then in other locations. The farmers who since the beginning of the protest had been claiming to launch a peaceful protest, on Tuesday resorted to violence. They stormed the Red Fort and planted their flag atop it. They sped their tractors dangerously at policemen and used them as battering rams.

READ | Delhi Police Registers 7 FIRs Over Farmers' Tractor Rally Violence That Injured 86 Cops

READ | Delhi Ablaze Again: Kapil Mishra Sees Plot In Farmer Protest; Points Fingers & Seeks Probe