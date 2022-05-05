CJI-led Collegium Recommends Elevations Of Justices Dhulia & Pardiwala To Supreme Court

In a major update, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court Judge Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala as Supreme Court judges. The five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana made the recommendations. The SC, with a total of 32 judges, currently has two vacancies out of the sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

The Apex court will, however, witness more vacancies soon with the retirement of Justices Vineet Saran and L Nageswara Rao on May 10 and June 7 respectively. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Indira Banerjee and UU Lalit will be retiring in August, September, and November respectively.

About Justice Dhulia

Born on August 10, 1960, in Lansdowne, Pauri Garhwal, Justice Dhulia is an alumni of Sainik School in Lucknow. He did his graduation and law from the University of Allahabad. Being a second-generation legal professional, he joined the Bar at Allahabad High Court in 1986 and shifted to his home state Uttarakhand on its formation in 2000.

Justice Dhulia was the first Chief Standing Counsel in the High Court of Uttarakhand and was also an Additional Advocate General for the State of Uttarakhand. In 2004, he was designated as a senior advocate and four years later, was promoted as the Judge of the High Court of Uttarakhand in November. He has served as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh on January 10, 2021.

About Justice Pardiwala

Justice Pardiwala was born on August 12, 1965, in Mumbai and he graduated from the JP Arts College in Valsad. He has a degree in law from the KM Mulji Law College in the same city in 1988. As a fourth-generation legal professional in the family, he started practicing law in the High Court of Gujarat in 1990 and was elected as a member of the Bar Council of Gujarat in 1994.

He was appointed as the Standing Counsel for the HC of Gujarat in 2002 and held the office till the date of his promotion to the Bench in February 2011. Justice Pardiwala has around 1012 reportable judgments on varied subjects and he is also one of the members of the Standing Committee and Coordination Committee of the HC of Gujarat. He is also the Chairman of the purchase committee.