CJI NV Ramana Launches 'FASTER' Software For Swift And Timely Transfer Of Court Orders

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana launched the 'Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records' (FASTER) programme on Thursday, which allows court orders to be transmitted in a quick and secure electronic format. During the virtual launch, CJI Ramana said that FASTER was created in response to a news report published in July, last year, discussing prisoner release delays. He went on to say that the Supreme Court had granted convicts bail three days earlier, but that physical copies of the rulings had not reached jail officials.

FASTER, according to the Chief Justice of India, is intended to eliminate the situation in which inmates' release is delayed even after the Supreme Court grants them bail. 'FASTER' was initiated when a bench led by CJI Ramana took suo moto cognisance of delays in convicts' release even after they had been granted bail, citing reasons such as non-receipt or non-verification of legal orders.

'Why are we still looking at the skies for pigeons to deliver our orders', asks CJI

In the case concerned, CJI Ramana had observed during the course of the hearing that “In this modern era of technology, why are we still looking at the skies for pigeons to deliver our orders?”

In one of the press releases released by the Supreme Court, the ‘FASTER’ system has even been developed on a war-footing by the Registry in collaboration with the NIC. To reach all districts of India through this system, so far 73 Nodal Officers have been nominated at various levels.

By constructing a safe conduit, all Nodal Officers have been connected through a specific judicial communication network, JCN.

“A total of 1887 e-mail IDs were created for this system across the country. The FASTER Cell has been established in the Registry of the Supreme Court. It will transmit the Record of Proceedings or Orders related to bail and release passed by this Court to the concerned Nodal Officers and duty holders through email,” Supreme Court said in a statement, ANI reported.

Every proceeding to have digital signatures

According to the apex court, all such Orders or Records of Proceedings will have digital signatures of authorised Nodal Officers of the Supreme Court as well as institutional digital signatures; such directives would be received by all parties affected on time, allowing them to take the necessary actions.

Speaking at the virtual launch event, CJI Ramana expressed his expectation that, in the near future, as part of the project's second phase, the Supreme Court will be able to send all of its documents through this system, eliminating the need for hard copies to be shared.

The CJI also praised the Secretary-General, Registrars, and NIC officers for completing the task in such a short period of time. He expressed gratitude to the High Courts and other authorities for their assistance.

CJI Ramana along with Justices AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, and Hemant Gupta, and Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts were present at the online launch event.

(With inputs from ANI)