CJI NV Ramana Lays Foundation Stone For New HC Complex In Srinagar; Raises Infra Concern

On Saturday, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana laid the foundation stone of the new High Court Complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. At this event, along with J&K governor Lieutenant Manoj Sinha and Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, other Supreme Court judges UU Lalit and Sanjay Kishan Kaul were also present.

Addressing the event in Srinagar, the CJI NV Ramana said, "One of the major challenges to the protection of rule of law and human rights is the inability of the formal justice system to deliver speedy and affordable justice to all. The justice delivery mechanism in India is very complex and expensive." Adding his concern over judicial infrastructure, CJI said, "I have consistently emphasised the need for the development of infrastructure. Sadly, post-independence, the judicial infrastructure has not been overhauled to meet the demands of the growing needs of modern India. The condition of judicial infrastructure across the country is far from satisfactory."

Jammu and Kashmir | Chief Justice of India NV Ramana laid the foundation stone of the new High Court Complex in Srinagar yesterday, May 14



Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha were also present during the event. pic.twitter.com/41T5dOvAnO — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

Speaking about vacancies and security of judges in the country, CJI said, "Around 22% of the posts in the district judiciary are still lying vacant. Steps have to be initiated immediately to fill this gap. Appropriate steps are also required to be taken to provide security and accommodation for all the judges."

'Nearly 1500 obsolete laws removed': Kiren Rijiju

The Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who has also attended the event in Srinagar reported that the central government removed nearly 1500 obsolete laws. Addressing the event, Rijiju said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is constantly saying that the last-mile delivery is the key to any programme initiated by the government. PM in the last cabinet meeting reminded all his colleagues once again that we must remove all the unnecessary burden of compliances. In that process, we had already removed closed to 1500 obsolete laws and provisions which were becoming a burden for the common man...We are in the process of identifying more such acts. Some of the colonial-era laws, some of the provisions which are not necessary in today's time."

Srinagar, J&K | In the last cabinet meeting, PM has reminded all his colleagues once again that we must remove all the unnecessary burden of compliances and in the process, we've already removed close to 1500 obsolete laws and provisions: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (14.05) pic.twitter.com/IOSWxwy8Ou — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

"The burden of compliances is a priority area for me and that is where we are going to achieve many more with our committed efforts," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said. The Law Minister also stressed that equal fund allocation will also be made for the lower and subordinate judiciary in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Ladakh.