CJI NV Ramana Says Kiren Rijiju's Dance Moves 'Set Twitter On Fire'; Watch Video

In a surprising comment, the Chief of Justice of India, NV Ramana, commended Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for 'high energy' dance moves he showcased in Arunachal Pradesh. A video of Rijiju showing off his moves went viral on the internet. Referring to the Kiren Rijiju dancing video, CJI NV Ramana deemed him as 'dynamic' for setting 'Twitter on fire'. Furthermore, the senior-most judge of the country's judiciary lauded the Law Minister's connection with 'common people'.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the six-week-long 'Pan India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign' organised by the National Legal Services Authority, CJI Ramana addressed the gathering in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and fellow Supreme Court Collegium Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar.

"We all know how dynamic our Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju, is. His energy level is reflected in his interactions with the people. I was told that he set Twitter on fire with a high energy dance. His connection with the common people defines his commitment to society," said CJI NV Ramana.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's viral dance moves

The Law Minister, while visiting the village of Kazalang in Arunachal Pradesh to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects, shared a video of himself dancing with people of Sajolang on local folk numbers. Apart from the picturesque terrain of the Kazalang village of Arunachal Pradesh, the region also boasts of a common practice where guests are invited to partake into dancing with locals, what the natives call 'traditional merrymaking.'

Through the video, Rijiju stated that different types of dance and original folk songs are the 'essence' of each Arunachal Pradesh community. Taking to Twitter, Kiren Rijiju said, "During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is the traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh."

While taking note of the Law Minister's unique talent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Rijiu's dance moves. Sharing Rijiju's tweet, PM Modi claimed that the Cabinet Minister was a 'decent dancer'. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared, "Our Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh…"