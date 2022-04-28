CJI NV Ramana To Chair 39th Conference Of HC Chief Justices To Discuss Judicial Reforms

Quick links:
PTI
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is scheduled to attend the 39th conference of Chief Justices of the High courts on Friday, April 29. The Conference is aimed at reviewing the progress made on the resolutions passed in the previous such conferences held up to 2016.
Apart from CJI, other dignitaries, including Justice Uday U Lalit and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar will also be in attendance. The conference is aimed at discussing various reforms and measures to update and revolutionise the judicial system for maximum efficiency.
As per the official statement, the conference of Justices will deliberate on the several issues including Strengthening the network and connectivity at all court complexes pan India on a priority basis; Human Resources/Personnel Policy - Needs of District Courts; Infrastructure and Capacity Building; Institutional and Legal Reforms; Appointment of High Court Judges.
Moreover, the conference chaired by CJI will also delve into the specific needs of the courts. Issues expected to be raised during the meeting include:
The first Chief Justices' Conference was held in November 1953 and to date 38 such conferences have been organised. The last Conference was held in the year 2016. The Chief Justices' Conference will be followed by the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Vigyan Bhawan, which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
