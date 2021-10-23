CJI Ramana Presses For Financial Autonomy Of Judiciary; 'Need To Change Circumstances'

In a key development, on October 23, Chief of Justice of India NV Ramana called for 'complete financial autonomy of judiciary' by the establishment of the National Judicial Infrastructure Authority (NJIA) of India. Notably, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was present at the inauguration function of the annexe building of Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court wherein CJI Ramana urged the Ministry to ensure that a proposal is tabled during the Winter Session of the Parliament.

Stating that the good judicial infrastructure for courts in India has always been an 'afterthought', the senior-most judge of the country said, "If we want a different outcome from the judicial system we cannot continue work in these circumstances. An integral aspect in this regard is the financial autonomy of the judiciary. I have therefore sent a proposal for the establishment of the National Judicial Infrastructure Authority to the Ministry of Law and Justice and I am hoping for a positive response soon. I urge the Hon'ble Minister of Law and Justice to expedite the process and ensure that the proposal to create the National Judicial Infrastructure Authority of India (NJIAI) with statutory backing is taken up in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament."

According to CJI Ramana, "Institutionalising the mechanism for augmenting and creating the state-of-the-art judicial infrastructure is the best gift that we can think of giving to our people and our country in this 75th year of our Independence."

Good infrastructure of judiciary always been an 'afterthought'

Highlighting the need to revamp the country's judicial infrastructure, CJI NV Ramana stated that the same will provide 'access to justice' and to 'meet growing demands' of a well-informed public.

"Judicial infrastructure is important for improving access to justice and to meet the growing demands of a public that is more aware of its rights and is developing economically, socially, and culturally. It is baffling to note that the improvement and maintenance of judicial infrastructure are still being carried out in an ad hoc and unplanned manner," CJI Ramana said.

While Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "the judiciary is not only been given full support but also they are being given space for the judiciary to become robust. In a democracy, to make our democracy successful, a robust judiciary is of the utmost importance."

Image: PTI