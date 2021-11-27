CJI Ramana Says Legislature Doesn't Assess Impact Before Passing Laws, Leads To Big Issues

When a legislature does not conduct studies or assess the impact of the laws that it passes, it can lead to big issues, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) N. V. Ramana on Saturday. Addressing the Valedictory Function of the Constitution Day celebrations, CJI Ramana cited Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act as an example, saying that such laws further burdened magistrates with thousands of cases.

"...Another issue is that the legislature does not conduct studies or assess the impact of the laws that it passes. This sometimes leads to big issues. The introduction of Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act is an example of this. Now, the already burdened magistrates are further burdened by thousands of these cases," said the CJI.

'Need to spread more understanding about the Constitution': CJI

The Chief Justice further urged that it was important for people to be aware of their rights and entitlements so that they could benefit from the same. He also asserted that it was equally important to allay misconceptions that the courts make laws and are responsible for liberal acquittals and adjournments. "We are tirelessly working to uphold the Constitution, but there is still a need to spread more understanding about the Constitution," the CJI said. He added, "The truth is that the public prosecutors, advocates, and parties - all have to co-operate with the judicial process. Non-cooperation, procedural lapses, and faulty investigation cannot be blamed on Courts."

We need to clear the prevailing misconceptions. For example, many people in this country believe that it is the courts that make the laws. Another set of misunderstanding relate to the belief that the courts are responsible for liberal acquittals & adjournments: CJI NV Ramana pic.twitter.com/OEa07op3wr — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

CJI Ramana also weighed in on Attorney General KK Venugopal's suggestion of setting up courts of appeal to overcome judicial pendency. He remarked that pendency is multifaceted in nature and the suggestions of AG are something that merits consideration by the government. The CJI also backed President Ram Nath Kovind's statement encouraging more women into the legal profession.

"The President's dedication to a vision of equality and justice will naturally trickle down to the conscience of the common man. His journey to being the President of India has been of immense hope to the people of this country," the CJI stated.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: PTI