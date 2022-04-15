CJI Ramana Stresses On Need To Improve Judicial Infrastructure, Fill Vacancies In Courts

On Friday, April 15, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana while addressing the inaugural session of the Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference-2022, raised concerns about the judicial infrastructure and the filling of vacancies in the courts and tribunals.

CJI NV Ramana said that people can only access justice if there are enough courts in the country. He added that currently, the judiciary is overburdened and cases are coming up.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference-2022, he said, "I am taking two important issues that are more important. That is 'What is the infrastructure of the Judiciary' and second is 'Fillings of vacancies'. They are important because access to justice is possible only when we provide a sufficient number of courts. So the people can approach the institutions for justice. At the same time, our judiciary is overburdened. Cases are coming up."

The CJI did not speak about the number of pending cases in the Supreme Court nor in the entire judiciary system. He said, "I don’t want to bother all of you by giving the figures, statistics, etc. But it is admitted fact, that there is no dispute that the pendency is increased."

Speaking about the pending cases, CJI Ramana said there can be hundreds of reasons. "In the circumstances, it is the feeling that once you go to the court, how many years it takes to get the result, is a big question mark," he said.

'Judicial infrastructure important for improving access to justice'

Earlier, last year, highlighting the need to revamp the country's judicial infrastructure, CJI NV Ramana had stated that the same will provide "access to justice" and "meet growing demands" of a well-informed public.

"Judicial infrastructure is important for improving access to justice and to meet the growing demands of a public that is more aware of its rights and is developing economically, socially, and culturally. It is baffling to note that the improvement and maintenance of judicial infrastructure are still being carried out in an ad hoc and unplanned manner," CJI Ramana said.