CJI UU Lalit Names Justice DY Chandrachud As His Successor; Likely To Take Oath On Nov 9

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday recommended the name of the Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor, to the Government of India. The letter designating the same was handed over in the presence of all judges of the apex court. This came after Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on October 7 wrote to the CJI requesting him to name his successor. Justice Chandrachud, the second-most senior judge of the SC will become the next CJI if the recommendation is accepted by the Law Ministry.

Justice Chandrachud likely to be sworn in on November 9

As Justice Lalit retires on November 8, Justice Chandrachud is likely to be sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9. He will have a term of just over two years with his tenure ending on November 10, 2024. Some of his notable judgments include Justice K.S. Puttaswamy v Union of India (fundamental right to privacy), Navtej Johar v Union of India (decriminalisation of homosexuality), Indian Young Lawyers Association v State of Kerala (Sabarimala case), Joseph Shine v Union of India (decriminalisation of adultery) and the Ayodhya title dispute case.

Prolific career

Born on November 11, 1959, Justice DY Chandrachud holds a a B.A. with Honors in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi, a LLB degree from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University and an LLM and S.J.D. from Harvard Law School, U.S.A. He is the son of YV Chandrachud who is the longest-serving CJI in India's history. In 1998, he was designated as a senior advocate and Additional Solicitor General of India. On March 29, 2000, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court at the age of 40.

He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on October 31, 2013. Thereafter, Justice Chandrachud was elevated as a judge of the SC on May 13, 2016. Throughout his career, he has delivered lectures at the Australian National University, Harvard Law School, Yale Law School and the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. Speaker at conferences organised by the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights, International Labour Organisation, United Nations Environmental Program, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.