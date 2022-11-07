Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit bid farewell to the Supreme Court on Monday as he signed off his last working day at the Supreme Court. He is all set to retire on November 8.

While speaking at the ceremonial bench in the top court for the last time, CJI Lalit turned nostalgic and said that he is happy to pass on the baton to Justice DY Chandrachud, the son of former CJI YV Chandrachud in front of whom his journey as a lawyer at the Supreme Court began in the early 1980s.

Speaking at his farewell event, the outgoing Chief Justice of India said, "I've never seen two Constitution benches sitting simultaneously but on the first day, three benches were sitting. It’s a sense of great satisfaction but it’s at the same time you have been able to do something for the bar and that’s a great feeling."

Referring to his successor Justice DY Chandrachud, CJI UU Lalit said, "It's a great feeling to pass on the baton to Justice Chandrachud as he began his stint in the top court by appearing before his father and 16th Chief Justice Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud. I now pass the baton to a very distinguished person and the son of that man himself."

Turning nostalgic, Justice Lalit said, "I have spent something like 37 years in this court. My journey in this court began through Court Number 1. I was practicing in Bombay and then I came here to mention a case before CJI YV Chandrachud. My journey began from this court and today it ends in the same court."

"I have enjoyed my innings in this court which lasted 37 years. This was a long inning and I have enjoyed every bit of it. I am grateful for your affection," CJI Lalit said.

Justice Chandrachud hails CJI Lalit for raising the bar

Justice DY Chandrachud, who was present with the outgoing CJI while he was addressing the ceremonial bench for the last time, said that he is left with a 'huge responsibility' as Justice Lalit greatly raised the bar for the post.

"As your successor, I am conscious that I have very big size shoes to fill as you've raised the bar for the Chief Justice. Justice UU Lalit's career has been a reflection of his dedication to public service," Justice DY Chandrachud said at the farewell.

"Today, we have the three generations of the Lalit family here. Father of CJI Lalit, CJI himself, and the next generation. CJI Lalit has the unique distinction of being called to the senior advocateship by this court and then becoming an SC judge. Your tenure as Chief Justice saw a large number of reforms," he added.

Justice DY Chandrachud to become CJI Lalit's successor

Earlier in October, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit recommended the name of the Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor to the Government of India. This came after Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on October 7 wrote to the CJI requesting him to name his successor as he was to retire on November 8.

Notably, as Justice Lalit retires on November 8, Justice Chandrachud is likely to be sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9. He will have a term of just over two years with his tenure ending on November 10, 2024. Some of his notable judgments include Justice KS Puttaswamy v Union of India (fundamental right to privacy), Navtej Johar v Union of India (decriminalisation of homosexuality), Indian Young Lawyers Association v State of Kerala (Sabarimala case), Joseph Shine v Union of India (decriminalisation of adultery), and the Ayodhya title dispute case.